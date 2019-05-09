Days Gone Remains at the Top of the New Zealand Charts - Sales

Days Gone has remained at the top spot on the retail New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending May 5.

Mortal Kombat 11 has remained in second place, while Red Dead Redemption 2 is up one spot third. Assassin's Creed: Odyssey is up three spots to fourth.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles at retail for the week:

Days Gone Mortal Kombat 11 Red Dead Redemption 2 Assassin's Creed: Odyssey Crash Bandicoot: N. Sane Trilogy Far Cry New Dawn Grand Theft Auto V Tom Clancy's The Division 2 Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII Minecraft

