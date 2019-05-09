Final Fantasy VII Remake State of Play Trailer Released - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 33 minutes ago / 643 Views
Square Enix at the PlayStation State of Play released a new trailer for Final Fantasy VII Remake.
View it below:
Here is an overview of the game:
Key staff from the original release have come together to bring you Final Fantasy VII Remake. With its epic story, captivating characters, and cutting edge technology that defined an era, the beloved classic that won the hearts of many is finally ready to be reborn.
Final Fantasy VII Remake is in development for PlayStation 4.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
10 Comments
The teaser looks fantastic, Cloud doesn't look thin and sickly anymore. my rumor thread was right after all, too bad it got locked.
I hope they've dropped the idea of breaking the game into parts. Seeing Aeris and Cloud's redesign made me excited for the first time so far.
Given the amount of years that have passed since the initial reveal, the benefit of getting one game out early has diminished quite a bit, so it's possible it may be a single game at this point.
- 0
Why bother with PS4 when PS5 is around the corner?
Because they'll do a cross gen release to maximize profits between people that will buy it on both.
- 0
@axumblade but that hurts the customers final product. Why have PS4 limits when PS5 can achieve so much more. Thats my only issue with cross gen releases.
- -3
@Azzanation What limits are you talking about? PS4 can run a game like Red Dead Redemption 2, there isn't really that much of a limiting factor left with its hardware power. And yes PS5 can achieve more. It is like a potent PC which can run games better. So again, what is your point?
- 0