Final Fantasy VII Remake State of Play Trailer Released

Square Enix at the PlayStation State of Play released a new trailer for Final Fantasy VII Remake.

Here is an overview of the game:

Key staff from the original release have come together to bring you Final Fantasy VII Remake. With its epic story, captivating characters, and cutting edge technology that defined an era, the beloved classic that won the hearts of many is finally ready to be reborn.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is in development for PlayStation 4.

