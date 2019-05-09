Days Gone Remains at the Top of the Swiss Charts - Sales

by, posted 1 hour ago

Days Gone has remained at the top of the charts in Switzerland, according to SwissCharts.com for the 18th week of 2019. Mortal Kombat 11 remained in second place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is up one spot to third, while Anno 1800 drops one spot to fourth.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 18, 2019:

Days Gone Mortal Kombat 11 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Anno 1800 FIFA 19 New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Super Mario Party Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Yoshi's Crafted World Minecraft

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

