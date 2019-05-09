Konami Reports Fifth Year of Profit Growth - NewsPatrick Day-Childs , posted 3 hours ago / 365 Views
Konami has confirmed it is in its fifth year of profit growth and has broken its own record for profit growth for two years in a row now, according to the company's annual financial results. The firm's overall profit for the year was ¥34.2 billion, which converts to $309.2 million.
Konami's entertainment, amusement and gaming segments all saw growth, but sports let the side down by posting a small revenue loss. The actual video game segment even out performed Konami's gambling machines, including Pachinko.
Konami cites PES (in particular the mobile version) and Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links as large contributors to this success and is forecasting growth of 2.8% in 2020.
Sources: Konami, via Games Industry.biz
6 Comments
Wow, that's actually really good. I guess Konami really knows what's best for them...even though I hate it.
That's very surprising seeing as how MGS is pretty much dead now. I'm glad they're still pushing on Yu-Gi-Oh, I cant wait for the Switch version coming this summer, and best of all it'll be a physical copy! Let's hope they give us 3 promotional cards like they use to do with all their games hehe