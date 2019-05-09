Konami Reports Fifth Year of Profit Growth - News

/ 365 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Konami has confirmed it is in its fifth year of profit growth and has broken its own record for profit growth for two years in a row now, according to the company's annual financial results. The firm's overall profit for the year was ¥34.2 billion, which converts to $309.2 million.

Konami's entertainment, amusement and gaming segments all saw growth, but sports let the side down by posting a small revenue loss. The actual video game segment even out performed Konami's gambling machines, including Pachinko.

Konami cites PES (in particular the mobile version) and Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links as large contributors to this success and is forecasting growth of 2.8% in 2020.

Sources: Konami, via Games Industry.biz

More Articles