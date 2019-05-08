EA Access and Origin Access Have Over a Combined 3.5 Million Subscribers - News

Electronic Arts during its latest earnings call for its fourth quarter results revealed there are over a combined 3.5 million subscribers on EA Access and Origin Access

The publisher also announced it will be bringing EA Access to the PlayStation 4 through the PlayStation Store in July for $4.99 per month or $29.99 per year.

$EA Conference Call (Continued):



- Addition of EA Access on PS4 will be a huge benefit.

- Have over 3.5m subscribers across EA Access and Origin Access

- Are looking into streaming + subscription combo for the future. — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) May 7, 2019

EA Access is available now on the Xbox One, while Origin Access is available on Windows PC via Origin.

