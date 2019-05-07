Puyo Puyo Champions Out Now for NS, PS4, X1, Steam - News

SEGA has released Puyo Puyo Champions for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam for $9.99.

Here is an overview of the game:

Fun, fast-paced, competitive puzzle action!

Easy to learn, tough to master! Jump straight into fast-paced puzzle action with features fit for both friendly rivalries and competitive tournaments in Puyo Puyo Champions. Challenge your friends and family in local multiplayer or compete against players from around the world through online matchmaking. Built for all ages, this classic puzzle game comes with a surprisingly competitive edge.

Key Features:

The Preferred Way to Play – With a strong focus on global online competitive multiplayer, Puyo Puyo Champions is based on the fan-favorite rulesets of Puyo Puyo 2 (Tsu) and Puyo Puyo Fever. This includes the popular “Fever Mode” where you crush your opponents with ready-made chains!

– With a strong focus on global online competitive multiplayer, Puyo Puyo Champions is based on the fan-favorite rulesets of Puyo Puyo 2 (Tsu) and Puyo Puyo Fever. This includes the popular “Fever Mode” where you crush your opponents with ready-made chains! Tournament Mode – Duke it out for bragging rights in the brand-new, eight-player Tournament mode that lets you scratch that competitive itch locally with friends and family.

– Duke it out for bragging rights in the brand-new, eight-player Tournament mode that lets you scratch that competitive itch locally with friends and family. Improved Replay System – Pull off a devastating chain combo? Alongside auto-saved replays, Battle History provides a visual timeline of the biggest moments of a game with timestamps, so you never have to worry about missing a thing.

– Pull off a devastating chain combo? Alongside auto-saved replays, Battle History provides a visual timeline of the biggest moments of a game with timestamps, so you never have to worry about missing a thing. Dual Audio – Players have the option to enjoy Puyo Puyo Champions with the original Japanese voice acting and either English, French, German, or Spanish text.

