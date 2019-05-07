Scrap Rush!! Headed to Switch and Steam This Summer - News

posted 9 hours ago

Publisher PQube announced Acquire's maze-based arcade game, Scrap Rush!!, will launch for the Nintendo Switch and Windows PC via Steam in North America and Europe this summer.

Here is an overview of the game:

Scrap Rush!! puts you and your friends into an arena full of metal blocks that might remind you of classics like Bomberman. Instead of bombs, you collect scrap, turn it into blocks, launch them in straight lines to crush your opponents between them and the wall to grab their scrap while dodging other players’ attacks! Depending on the game mode, last robot standing or the one with the most scrap wins.

Got the basics? Then let’s have a closer look at the action!

The Rivals:

Sweep Proto (the old model, gathers scrap with his vacuum arm) versus Mag Nex (the new model, gathers scrap with a powerful magnet).

How to play:

Choose a block – Get next to a block or create one with scrap. Launch – Position yourself to line up a shot. Crush – Crush your enemies between the block and the wall to watch their scrap go flying in a big explosion!

Game Modes:

Player versus Player – Choose from three different PvP modes for up to four players: Point Match – Gather the most scrap to win! Survival Match – Be the last robot standing! Scrap Battle – Split in teams and gather the most scrap to your team’s area.

– Choose from three different PvP modes for up to four players: Cooperative – Join forces with your friends to and try to get as far as possible in two cooperative modes: Scrush Mode – Defend yourselves against up to 99 waves of mad robots and fill your super gauge to call in a giant scrap block! Challenge Mode – Take on the AI with your friends or on your own in Point Match, Survival Match or Scrap Battle and face a mighty boss!

– Join forces with your friends to and try to get as far as possible in two cooperative modes:

