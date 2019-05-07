Otome Visual Novel Rever dun Manege Announced for Switch - News

Love & Art has announced a new otome visual novel, Rever dun Manege, for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch in Japan in 2019.

You take on the role of protagonist Ema, who is surrounded by six men, Hugo, Serge, Crie, Lyon, Luciole, and Arnault. The staff includes illustrator Meij, and scenario writers Uta Amamiya, Muri Sasaki, and Touko Fujitani.

View the announcement trailer below:





