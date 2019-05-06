EA Play 2019 Registration Now Open - News

posted 11 hours ago

Electronic Arts has opened up registration to EA Play 2019. The event will be held in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Palladium on June 8 and 9. You can register for the free event here.

EA Play 2019 will let you try out current and upcoming games from EA. The list of playable games include EA Sports games, Apex Legends, Anthem, and new exclusive Battlefield V content. There will also be a Star Wars experience that includes an inside took at Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.





A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

