Control Developer Diary Features Dynamic Gameplay and Reactive Environments - News

/ 240 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Remedy Entertainment has released a new developer diary for Control that features dynamic gameplay and reactive environments.

View it below:

Control will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on August 27.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles