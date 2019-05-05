Switch vs PS4 in the US – VGChartz Gap Charts – March 2019 Update - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 528 Views
The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.
Switch Vs. PS4 US:
Gap change in latest month: 1,129,552 – SP4
Gap change over last 12 months: 735,971 – Switch
Total Lead: 684,440 – Switch
Switch Total Sales: 11,522,685
PS4 Total Sales: 10,838,245
In March 2019 the gap in the US between the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 grew in favor of the PlayStation 4 when you align launches. The PlayStation 4 sold 1.13 more units than the Switch in the last month. The Switch has sold 735,971 more units in the last year. The Switch currently leads by 684,440 million units.
The PlayStation 4 launched in the US on November 15, 2013, while the Nintendo Switch launched on March 3, 2017. The Switch has sold 11.52 million units, while the PlayStation 4 sold 10.84 million units during the same timeframe.
The 25th month on sale for the Nintendo Switch is March 2019, while for the PlayStation 4 it is November 2015.
5 Comments
Looks like the PS4 has a harder time this year to catch up again. And I think next year it possibly won't at all, seeing how well the Switch was doing this Winter without big releases.
Interesting stuff! Can we get the global version of this chart? Of all the gap charts that's the one I'm most interested in!
Posted that last week. Here you go: http://www.vgchartz.com/article/438134/switch-vs-ps4vgchartz-gap-chartsmarch-2019-update/
All sales articles can be viewed here: http://www.vgchartz.com/articles/?category_story=Sales
Ah yes, I saw that but thought it was an old one because it said March. I forgot about the data lag. Thanks!
Yeah. March is the current month being posted about with the monthly hardware charts. I have a vacation coming up, so I won't start posting April's hardware articles until closer to the end of this month.
