Gearbox Aiming for Borderlands 3 to Run at 60FPS on Xbox One X - News

/ 223 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Gearbox Software's producer Chris Brock speaking with Windows Central revealed the developer is aiming for Borderlands 3 to run at 60 frames per second on the Xbox One X. The game will be locked at 3 FPS on the standard Xbox One.

"Xbox One will be 30 FPS," said Brock. "Xbox One X we're shooting for 60 FPS, but we'll do what we can. We intend to offer favor fidelity and favor performance-type options. Yes, 4K on Xbox One X."





Here is an overview of the game:

The original shooter-looter returns, packing bazillions of guns and an all-new mayhem-fueled adventure! Blast through new worlds and enemies as one of four brand new Vault Hunters–the ultimate treasure-seeking badasses of the Borderlands, each with deep skill trees, abilities, and customization. Play solo or join with friends to take on insane enemies, collect loads of loot, and save your home from the most ruthless cult leaders in the galaxy.

What’s New:

A Mayhem-Fueled Thrill Ride: Stop the fanatical Calypso Twins from uniting the bandit clans and claiming the galaxy’s ultimate power. Only you, a thrill-seeking Vault Hunter, have the arsenal and allies to take them down.

Stop the fanatical Calypso Twins from uniting the bandit clans and claiming the galaxy’s ultimate power. Only you, a thrill-seeking Vault Hunter, have the arsenal and allies to take them down. Your Vault Hunter, Your Playstyle: Become one of four extraordinary Vault Hunters, each with unique abilities and playstyles, deep skill trees, and tons of personalization options. All Vault Hunters are capable of awesome mayhem alone, but together, they are unstoppable. Moze as The Gunner: When Moze needs backup, she digistructs her mech – Iron Bear – for a sucker punch of additional firepower. Amara as The Siren: A confident, capable brawler with the ability to summon ethereal fists, Amara uses her Siren powers to smash her enemies. FL4K as The Beastmaster: FL4K lives for the hunt. So do the loyal beasts that follow their master’s every command. Their preferred prey? Unsuspecting bandits, those poor suckers. Zane as The Operative: Specializing in battlefield gadgetry, Zane is extremely proficient at slipping into combat, creating chaos, and sneaking back out as if he were never there.

Become one of four extraordinary Vault Hunters, each with unique abilities and playstyles, deep skill trees, and tons of personalization options. All Vault Hunters are capable of awesome mayhem alone, but together, they are unstoppable. Lock, Load, and Loot: With bazillions of guns and gadgets, every fight is an opportunity to score new gear. Firearms with self-propelling bullet shields? Check. Rifles that spawn fire-spewing volcanoes? Obviously. Guns that grow legs and chase down enemies while hurling verbal insults? Yeah, got that too.

With bazillions of guns and gadgets, every fight is an opportunity to score new gear. Firearms with self-propelling bullet shields? Check. Rifles that spawn fire-spewing volcanoes? Obviously. Guns that grow legs and chase down enemies while hurling verbal insults? Yeah, got that too. New Borderlands: Discover new worlds beyond Pandora, each featuring unique environments to explore and enemies to destroy. Tear through hostile deserts, battle your way across wartorn cityscapes, navigate deadly bayous, and more!

Discover new worlds beyond Pandora, each featuring unique environments to explore and enemies to destroy. Tear through hostile deserts, battle your way across wartorn cityscapes, navigate deadly bayous, and more! Quick & Seamless Co-Op Action: With a new level-sync system, the experience scales for each individual player. That means you can play with anyone at any time online or in split-screen coop, regardless of your level or mission progress. Take down enemies and challenges as a team, but reap rewards that are yours alone–no one misses out on loot.

What’s Back and Better Than Ever (Franchise Features):

Bazillions of Guns: With multiple distinct weapons manufacturers, a revolutionary content generation system, and special legendary drops to uncover, your ever-improving arsenal comes with near-infinite possibilities.

With multiple distinct weapons manufacturers, a revolutionary content generation system, and special legendary drops to uncover, your ever-improving arsenal comes with near-infinite possibilities. RPG Progression: Slay your foes, gain experience points, and build out extensive skill trees unique to each of the four Vault Hunters.

Slay your foes, gain experience points, and build out extensive skill trees unique to each of the four Vault Hunters. Rich Universe: Uncover the rewarding mysteries, memorable inhabitants, and deep lore of the extensive Borderlands narrative universe.

Uncover the rewarding mysteries, memorable inhabitants, and deep lore of the extensive Borderlands narrative universe. Intense Vehicular Combat: Get behind the wheel and engage in frenetic vehicle-to-vehicle combat.

Get behind the wheel and engage in frenetic vehicle-to-vehicle combat. Radical Art Style: Traditional rendering techniques combined with hand-drawn textures give Borderlands its iconic style.

Borderlands 3 will launch worldwide for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC via Epic Games Store on September 13.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles