Star Wars Battlefront Classic Added to GOG, Star Wars Games Up to 65% Off - News

posted 3 hours ago

The original Star Wars Battlefront is available now on GOG in celebration of May the 4th. The game first released in 2004 is available for a discounted price of $8.49 for the next week, then will rise up to $9.99.

Star Wars games on GOG have also been discounted up to 65 percent off until May 9.



