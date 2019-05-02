Days Gone Beats Out Mortal Kombat 11 to Top the Australian Charts - Sales

/ 308 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Days Gone has debuted at the top of the retail Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending April 28. Mortal Kombat 11 debuted in second place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles at retail for the week:

Days Gone Mortal Kombat 11 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Smash Bros. Utlimate Fallout 76 Marvel's Spider-Man Assassin's Creed: Odyssey The Division 2 Red Dead Redemption 2 The LEGO Movie 2 Video game

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles