Platinum Games Working on 'Something That Has Never Been Done Before' - News

posted 3 hours ago

Platinum Games studio head Atsushi Inaba in an interview with Video Games Chronicle revealed the studio is developing a new unannounced game.

"Right now we’re in the middle of designing something that has never been done before," said Inaba. "I know a lot of people say that, but the game we’re working on truly is unlike anything else. Even for our varied history of veteran game developers, this is something that has never been designed before. So from a game design perspective, we’re very excited right now."

Inaba also revealed Bayonetta 3 would see a change in the design process compared to the first two games in the series.

