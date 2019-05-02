World War Z Season One Free Updates Schedule Announced - News

Publisher Focus Home Interactive and developer Saber Interactive have released the schedule for the free first set of free update for the third-person shooter, World War Z.





Here is the schedule:

May 2019

New Tokyo Mission and Zombie – A brand-new mission set in Tokyo will drop alongside a terrifying zombie type that spits a deadly virus and can resurrect if not properly dispatched.

June 2019

Extreme Difficulty Level – A new six-skull difficulty setting with a unique reward, as well as bonus cosmetics and more.

July 2019

New Mode and Weapons – Players can discover the new Weekly Challenge mode, plus additional cosmetics and other goodies.

More to Come

Other major upgrades in development for further free updates include a wave-based survival mode, private lobbies, the ability to switch classes during PvPvZ matches, field of view (FOV) and level of detail sliders on PC, and more.

World War Z is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

