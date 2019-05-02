Kotodama: The 7 Mysteries of Fujisawa Gets Characters Trailer - News

PQube has released the characters trailer for Kotodama: The 7 Mysteries of Fujisawa.

View it below:

Kotodama: The 7 Mysteries of Fujisawa will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC on May 31 in Europe and June 4 in North America.

