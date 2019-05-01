Switch vs 3DS and Wii U – VGChartz Gap Charts – March 2019 Update - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 351 Views
The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.
Switch Vs. 3DS Global:
Gap change in latest month: 33,826 – 3DS and Wii U
Gap change over last 12 months: 292,252 – Switch
Total Lead: 3,052,110 – 3DS and Wii U
Switch Total Sales: 32,937,511
3DS and Wii U Total Sales: 35,989,621
March 2019 is the 25th month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for. During the latest month the gap grew in favor of the 3DS and Wii U by 33,826 units when compared to the Switch during the same timeframe. In the last 12 months the gap has grown in favor of the Switch by 292,252 units. The 3DS and Wii U is currently ahead of the Switch by 3.05 million units.
The 3DS launched in February 2011 (however, 3DS sales have been aligned to March 2011, since it only launched at the end of February in Japan), the Wii U launched in November 2012, and the Nintendo Switch launched worldwide in March 2017. The Switch has sold 32.94 million units, while the 3DS and Wii U have sold 35.99 million units during the same timeframe.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
So, Switch is already selling on par with 3DS+Wii U despite 3DS still selling very well at that point? Doesn't look like they're going to be able to fend off the Switch for long anymore.
3DS and Wii U combine for ~17m in year 3, but only ~11m in year 4. So the comparison will be pretty close by the end of year 3, afterwards Switch will emerge as the clear winner.
What makes this comparison interesting is that 3DS and Wii U combine for more system sellers than Switch during the same timeframe, simply because they are two separate consoles. And despite the additional advantage of multi-console ownership between 3DS and Wii U that Switch doesn't have, it's becoming visible where this comparison will be going. Month 21 and 22 align the second holiday season of the 3DS and Switch, and Switch reduced the gap by ~2.5m. The most recent month (25) is the start of Wii U's third holiday season (November 2014) and all it did was create a deficit of 33.8k units for Switch, so Wii U isn't contributing much in the big picture. The 3DS has one good year left in it, because Nintendo's top development teams focusing on Wii U from 2013 to about mid-2015 took its toll on the sales pace of the 3DS. Meanwhile, Switch is now finally past the point where Nintendo supported two consoles, because the 3DS in 2019 won't get any more Nintendo games. This stacks the odds in the Switch vs. 3DS + Wii U comparison very much in Switch's favor. Not only will the gap be closed by the end of year 3 in the comparison, but Switch will pull away at great speed from year 4 onwards.
And that's not even mentioning the pricecuts of 3DS and Wii U, while the Switch didn't have any permanent one, yet.
