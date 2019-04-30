This Week's Deals With Gold - Borderlands: The Handsome Collection, NieR: Automata - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 56 minutes ago / 123 Views
Microsoft has announced this week's Deals With Gold for Xbox Live Gold members. These deals run through May 7 at 6am ET / 3am PT.
Xbox One Deals
|CONTENT TITLE
|CONTENT TYPE
|DISCOUNT
|NOTES
|Black Mirror
|Xbox One Game
|85%
|DWG
|Blood Bowl 2
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|33%
|DWG
|Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Bundle – Hopiko And Tango Fiesta
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Spotlight
|Call of Cthulhu
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|Publisher Sale
|Coffin Dodgers
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Crazy Sports Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|Darkwood (pre-order)
|Xbox One Game
|10%
|Spotlight
|Digerati Made In USSR Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|DWG
|Digerati Pixel Art Bundle Part 1
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|DWG
|Divinity: Original Sin – Enhanced Edition
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Farming Simulator 19
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|Publisher Sale
|Farming Simulator 19 – Premium Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|33%
|Publisher Sale
|Farming Simulator 19 – Season Pass
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|Publisher Sale
|For the King (pre-order)
|Xbox One Game
|20%
|Spotlight
|Forza Horizon 3 Expansion Pass
|Add-On
|70%
|DWG
|Forza Horizon 3 Platinum Plus Expansions Bundle
|Add-On
|70%
|DWG
|Forza Horizon 4 Expansions Bundle
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG
|Forza Horizon 4 VIP
|Add-On
|60%
|DWG
|Forza Motorsport 6 VIP
|Arcade
|75%
|DWG
|Forza Motorsport 7 Deluxe Edition
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|50%
|DWG
|Forza Motorsport 7 Standard Edition
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|40%
|DWG
|Forza Motorsport 7 Ultimate Edition
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|50%
|DWG
|Gnomes Garden 2
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Spotlight
|Hitman 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG
|Hitman HD Enhanced Collection
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|Iron Wings
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Star Wars Day Sale
|LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Star Wars Day Sale
|Masters of Anima
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|MudRunner
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|MudRunner – American Wilds Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|MudRunner – American Wilds Expansion
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|NieR:Automata BECOME AS GODS Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25%
|DWG
|Not A Hero: Super Snazzy Edition
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|OlliOlli2: XL Edition
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Overruled!
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight
|Payday 2: The Crimewave Collection
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|Penarium
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight
|Project Highrise: Architect’s Edition
|Xbox One Game
|35%
|DWG
|Rento Fortune
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|Spotlight
|Rogue Trooper Redux
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG
|Sherlock Holmes: Crimes & Punishments
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Space Hulk: Tactics
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|Publisher Sale
|Star Wars Battlefront II
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Star Wars Day Sale
|Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Star Wars Day Sale
|Star Wars Battlefront: Hoth Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Star Wars Day Sale
|Starpoint Gemini 2
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG
|Starpoint Gemini 2 Gold Pack
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG
|Starpoint Gemini 2: Secrets of Aethera
|Add-On
|70%
|Spotlight
|Starpoint Gemini 2: Titans
|Add-On
|70%
|Spotlight
|Starpoint Gemini Warlords
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Starpoint Gemini Warlords: Cycle of Warfare
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight
|Starpoint Gemini Warlords: Deadly Dozen
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight
|Starpoint Gemini Warlords: Rise of Numibia
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight
|Starpoint Gemini Warlords: Titans Return
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight
|Styx: Master of Shadows
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Styx: Shards of Darkness
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Sudden Strike 4 – European Battlefields Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG
|Sudden Strike 4: Africa – Desert War
|Add-On
|60%
|Spotlight
|Sudden Strike 4: The Pacific War
|Add-On
|35%
|Spotlight
|The BunnyLord Pro Hater Pack
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|The Council – Complete Season
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Publisher Sale
|The Crew 2 – Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|DWG
|The Crew 2 – Gold Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|DWG
|The Crew 2 – Season Pass
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG
|The Crew 2 – Standard Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|DWG
|The Dwarves
|Xbox One Game
|85%
|DWG
|The Surge – Augmented Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Train Sim World Main Spessart Bahn
|Add-On
|15%
|Spotlight
|Train Sim World: BR Class 33
|Add-On
|25%
|Spotlight
|Train Sim World: West Somerset Railway
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight
|Turok
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Vampyr
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Volgarr the Viking
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
Xbox 360 Deals
|CONTENT TITLE
|CONTENT TYPE
|DISCOUNT
|NOTES
|Black Night Sword
|Arcade
|85%
|DWG
|Borderlands
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG
|Borderlands 2
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG
|Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel
|Games On Demand
|70%
|DWG
|Farming Simulator 15
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
|Farming Simulator 15 – Official Expansion (Silver)
|Games On Demand
|50%
|DWG
|LEGO Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy
|Backward Compatible
|65%
|Star Wars Day Sale
|LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars
|Backward Compatible
|65%
|Star Wars Day Sale
|LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga
|Backward Compatible
|65%
|Star Wars Day Sale
|MotoGP15
|Games On Demand
|85%
|DWG
|Star Wars Battlefront
|Backward Compatible
|40%
|Star Wars Day Sale
|Star Wars Battlefront II
|Backward Compatible
|40%
|Star Wars Day Sale
|Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy
|Backward Compatible
|40%
|Star Wars Day Sale
|Star Wars Jedi Starfighter
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Star Wars Day Sale
|Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Star Wars Day Sale
|Star Wars Republic Commando
|Backward Compatible
|40%
|Star Wars Day Sale
|Star Wars – Knights of the Old Republic
|Backward Compatible
|40%
|Star Wars Day Sale
|Star Wars: The Clone Wars – Republic Heroes
|Games On Demand
|65%
|Star Wars Day Sale
|Star Wars: The Force Unleashed
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Star Wars Day Sale
|Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Star Wars Day Sale
|Stuntman: Ignition
|Games On Demand
|85%
|DWG
|Thunder Wolves
|Arcade
|85%
|DWG
*These offers are only valid for Xbox Live Gold members
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
