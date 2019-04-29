Judgment Behind-The-Scenes Video Features the Voice of the Protagonist - News

SEGA has released a new behind-the-scenes video of Judgment that features the voice of the protagonist, Greg Chun.

View it below:

Judgment is available now for the PlayStation 4 in Japan, and will launch in North America and Europe on June 25.

