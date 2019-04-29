Redout Races to Switch on May 14, Includes All Additional Bonus DLC - News

Nicalis, Inc. today announced that Redout, a high-velocity futuristic racing game, will release digitally on Nintendo Switch on May 14, 2019. Redout for Switch will release as the "Lightspeed Edition" including all extra gameplay-related downloadable content as a free bonus (a $40 value).

Redout is set in the year 2560, after the construction of elaborate magnetic race tracks has transformed the barren wasteland of Earth into the epicenter of the galaxy’s most popular sport. Competitors can steer, drift, and pitch 28 different customizable vehicles as each successfully-maneuvered turn, slope, and twist applies a unique force that can be channeled into even greater forward velocity.

With 11 event types and over 200 different total events, Redout's single-player Career Mode gives racers the opportunity to gain experience, level up, and upgrade their vehicles with power-ups like additional turbo, self-repair drones, advanced grip systems, and more. A variety of multiplayer race modes lets up to six players compete for online supremacy as the fastest times and top players are recorded on the global leaderboards.

All of the high-speed action in Redout is accentuated with flying sparks, electrical arcs, and blazing exhaust, providing players with high levels of sensory-overloaded racing intensity. The highly optimized environments offer 60 evocative courses set in 12 futuristic locations, which include breezy coastlines, eerie frozen landscapes, vast desert plains, and more.

Developed by 34BigThings, Redout is rated "E for Everyone" by the ESRB and will be available as a digital download for Nintendo Switch on May 14 for $39.99 MSRP.

