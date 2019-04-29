FIFA 19 Remains at the Top of the Italian Charts - Sales

FIFA 19 (PS4) has remained at the top on the Italian charts in the 16th week of 2019, according to AESVI.

Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) and Yoshi's Crafted World (NS) remain in second and third, respectively. World War Z (PS4) debuted in ninth, while the Xbox One version debuted in 62nd. Final Fantasy X / X-2 HD Remaster (NS) debuted outside the top 10 at number 18.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Italy for Week 16, 2019:

FIFA 19 (PS4) Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) Yoshi's Crafted World (NS) Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition (PS4) Marvel's Spider-Man (PS4) Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (NS) New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (NS) Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (PS4) WWE 2K19 (PS4) Gran Turismo Sport (PS4)

