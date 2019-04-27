PlayStation Now Hits 700,000 Users - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 619 Views
Sony’s cloud gaming service, PlayStation Now, launched in 2014 and has continued to grow in popularity. The $19.99 per month membership provides access to stream over 750 PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3 games.
Sony has announced PlayStation Now has about 700,000 subscribers, with an average growth of around 40 percent per year. The ability to download games for PlayStation Now subscribers was added in September 2018 and is becoming increasingly popular.
"Since the launch of this download service," said Sony CFO Hiroki Totoki. "Gameplay time per user has grown significantly to the point where gameplay time on downloaded PS4 titles is double that of streamed titles, a trend which has contributed to higher user engagement with, and retention on, the PS Now service."
It just shows how early in the streaming days we really are. Let's revisit this in a couple years, when we have some other streaming services to compare. That'll be a much more interesting conversation.
Doesn't seem that impressive considering it launched in 2014..
Depends on what numbers other services are putting out. I believe that this number is concurrent subscribers, which is fairly impressive considering how much of a rough road streaming services have been on since their beginning.
well, I read its 40% annual growth, wich is preeetty good, if they can keep that up, its gonna be nice
Hope it, XCloud, and Stadia all bomb personally.
Why would you hope for things to bomb? How could that possibly help you, or anyone?
For some reason I thought it was in the millions, so this doesn't seem like much, but I guess even Netflix had to start somewhere, and there are still a lot of limitations on game streaming, so I'm sure there's room to grow.