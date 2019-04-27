PlayStation Now Hits 700,000 Users - News

Sony’s cloud gaming service, PlayStation Now, launched in 2014 and has continued to grow in popularity. The $19.99 per month membership provides access to stream over 750 PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3 games.

Sony has announced PlayStation Now has about 700,000 subscribers, with an average growth of around 40 percent per year. The ability to download games for PlayStation Now subscribers was added in September 2018 and is becoming increasingly popular.





"Since the launch of this download service," said Sony CFO Hiroki Totoki. "Gameplay time per user has grown significantly to the point where gameplay time on downloaded PS4 titles is double that of streamed titles, a trend which has contributed to higher user engagement with, and retention on, the PS Now service."

