World War Z Debuts at the Top of the New Zealand Charts - Sales

/ 220 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

World War Z has taken the spot on the retail New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending April 21.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles at retail for the week:

World War Z Spyro Reignited Trilogy Tom Clancy's The Division 2 Assassin's Creed: Odyssey Crash Bandicoot: N. Sane Trilogy Red Dead Redemption II Far Cry New Dawn Anthem Gran Turismo Sport Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles