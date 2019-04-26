Anno 1800 Debuted at the Top of the Swiss Charts - Sales

Anno 1800 has debuted at the top shot on the charts in Switzerland, according to SwissCharts.com for the 16th week of 2019. World War Z debuted in third place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 16, 2019:

Anno 1800 - New Yoshi's Crafted World World War Z - New Mario Kart 8 Deluxe FIFA 19 New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Red Dead Redemption II Super Mario Party Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Minecraft

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

