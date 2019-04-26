PS4 Shipments Reach 96.8 Million Units Worldwide - Sales

Sony announced lifetime shipment figures for the PlayStation 4 have hit 96.8 million units as of March 31, 2018. The figure was revealed in Sony's earning report for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2018.

2.6 million PlayStation 4 consoles were shipped during the quarter. That is up by 0.1 million during the same period a year ago. Sony also shipped 17.8 million PlayStation 4 consoles for the 2018 fiscal year, which is down by 1.2 million units from a year ago. However, the figure is 0.3 million more than Sony's forecast of 17.5 million.

Sony's forecast of shipping 16 million PlayStation 4 consoles in the 2019 fiscal year, ending March 31, 2020.

PlayStation Plus subscribers has grown to 36.4 million. That is up by 2.2 million from a year ago. There was also 54.7 million games sold on the PlayStation 4 in the quarter, an increase of 2.7 million games. 45 percent of games sold were full game digital downloads.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

