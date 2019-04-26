A Plague Tale: Innocence Gets Uncut Gameplay Trailer - News

Publisher Focus Home Interactive and developer Asobo Studio have released the uncut gameplay trailer for A Plague Tale: Innocence.

Here is an overview of the game:

Asobo Studio’s debut new IP, A Plague Tale: Innocence, premieres on May 14, taking you on an adventure through medieval, wartorn and plague-ridden France with siblings Amicia and Hugo. A new gameplay trailer showcases world-first footage of a brand new level, showing off a little more of what the game has to offer- careful use of the environment, puzzle-solving, and how light, darkness, and the rats are friend and foe in tandem. Amicia must make it to the University, past the Inquisition’s worst and through a town racked with chaos – all to find a glimmer of safety in this dark, brutal world.

This is just a taste of everything that awaits in the full-game, where your wits, your ability to explore, Amicia’s crafting skills, and her partnership with Hugo are all that will keep the pair alive. Hugo is not your own companion on this adventure, with those orphaned by the war and the sickness banding together to try to survive – will everyone manage to see the light of day once again?

Asobo Studio and Focus Home Interactive can’t wait to get A Plague Tale: Innocence into your hands on May 14, on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. A labor of love from a studio with combined decades of experience in game development, it is an emotional tale packed with mystery, intrigue, and swarming, as ever, with rats.

