Nintendo Officially Announces Partnership with Tencent to Release Switch in China - News

/ 125 Views

by, posted 31 minutes ago

Nintendo announced it has formed a partnership with Tencent Holdings Limited to release the Nintendo Switch in China. No other information was provided.

Stay tuned to VGChartz for more information as it comes out.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles