Switch Shipments Reach 34.74 Million Units as of March 31, 3DS Ships 75.08 Million Units - Sales

Nintendo has released its latest hardware and software figures for the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 3DS through March 31, 2019. Shipments figures for the Nintendo Switch reached 34.74 million units, while the Nintendo 3DS hit 75.08 million units shipped. As for lifetime software 187.52 million Switch games have been shipped and 378.12 million 3DS games.

For the fiscal year Nintendo shipped 16.95 million million Switch units and 118.55 million Switch games, as well as 2.55 million 3DS units and 13.22 million 3DS games.

Nintendo forecasts it will ship 18 million Switch units in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, as well as just one million 3DS units.

Here are the top 10 best-selling Switch first-party titles:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 16.69 million

Super Mario Odyssey – 14.44 million

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 13.81 million

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 12.77 million

Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! / Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! – 10.63 million

Splatoon 2 – 8.70 million

Super Mario Party – 6.40 million

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – 3.31 million

1-2 Switch – 2.97 million

Mario Tennis Aces – 2.64 million

