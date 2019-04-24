Nintendo Switch Tops 8 Million Units Sold in Japan - Sales

The Nintendo Switch has surpassed eight million units sold in Japan, according to Famitsu for the week ending April 21. The consoles sold 40,338 units to bring its lifetime sales in the country to 8,000,058 units.

The hybrid console is right behind the lifetime sales of the PlayStation 4, which has sold 8,033,587 units in Japan. The Nintendo Switch will likely pass the sales of the PlayStation 4 in the next two weeks.

