UploadVR to Host E3 VR Showcase on June 10 - News

/ 286 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

UploadVR announced it will host a showcase at E3 2019 called "The E3 VR Showcase." It will be held on Monday, June 10. It will start at 9am PT / 12pm ET.

Here is the lineup of E3 2019 press conferences:

Microsoft – June 9 at 1pm PT / 4pm ET

Bethesda Softworks – June 9 at 5:30pm PT / 8:30pm ET

UploadVR - June 10 at 9am PT / 12pm ET

PC Gaming Show – June 10 at 10am PT / 1pm ET

Limited Run Games – June 10 at 12pm PT / 3pm ET

Ubisoft – June 10 at 1pm PT / 4pm ET

Square Enix – June 10 at 6pm PT / pm ET

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles