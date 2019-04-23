Switch vs PS4 vs Xbox One Global Lifetime Sales  March 2019 - Sales

Welcome to the latest edition of the ‘PS4 vs Xbox One vs Switch Worldwide’ article. This series compares the monthly and lifetime retail sales of the three main consoles - the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch.

Looking at the total sales of the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch through March 2019 shows the Nintendo Switch continually to close the gap with the Xbox One. The Nintendo Switch is likely to surpass the Xbox One by the end of the year. The PlayStation 4 is also on track to easily surpass 100 million units sold by the end of 2019.

The PlayStation 4 passed the 94 million mark, the Nintendo Switch passed the 32 million mark and the Xbox One passed the 42 million mark. The PS4 has sold 94.70 million units lifetime, the Xbox One 42.20 million units, and the Switch 32.94 million units.

Taking a look at the marketshare, the PlayStation 4 currently leads. The PlayStation 4 has a 56 percent market share, the Xbox One sits at 25 percent, and the Switch 19 percent.

PlayStation 4 Total Sales: 94,697,429

Xbox One Total Sales: 42,200,713

Switch Total Sales: 32,937,511

During the month of March 2019, the Switch outsold the PlayStation 4 by 170,989 units for the month and the Xbox One by 851,147 units. The PlayStation 4 outsold the Xbox One by 680,158 units.

When you compare monthly sales to a year ago, the Switch is up, while the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One are down. The Nintendo Switch is up 277,461 units, the PlayStation 4 is down 209,576 units and the Xbox One is down 115,670 units

Taking a look at the marketshare, the Switch managed to achieve 46 percent. The PlayStation 4 accounted for 40 percent of the consoles sold, and the Xbox One just 14 percent.

PlayStation 4 Monthly Sales: 1,075,302

Xbox One Monthly Sales: 395,144

Switch Monthly Sales: 1,246,291

The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One launched in November 2013, while the Switch launched in March 2017.

As a reminder VGChartz tracks consoles sold to consumers and not units shipped.

