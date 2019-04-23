FIFA 19 for the PS4 Tops the Italian Charts - Sales

FIFA 19 (PS4) has retaken the top spot on the Italian charts in the 15th week of 2019, according to AESVI.

Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) drops one spot to second, while Yoshi's Crafted World (NS) drops one spot to third. Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition (PS4) is up two spots to fourth, while Marvel's Spider-Man (PS4) re-enters the top 10 to fifth.





Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Italy for Week 15, 2019:

FIFA 19 (PS4) Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) Yoshi's Crafted World (NS) Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition (PS4) Marvel's Spider-Man (PS4) Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (NS) New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (NS) Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (PS4) WWE 2K19 (PS4) Gran Turismo Sport (PS4)

