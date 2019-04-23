One Piece: World Seeker Episodes 2 and 3 DLC Adds Sabo and Trafalgar Law - News

The second and third DLC for One Piece: World Seeker will add Sabo and Trafalgar Law as playable characters. The news was revealed in the latest issue of Weekly Jump. The Sabo episode will launch this fall, while the Trafalgar Law episode will launch this winter for $9.99 / 1,000 yen each.

One Piece: World Seeker is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

