Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 04: VR Kit Debuts in 8th on the Swiss Charts - Sales

/ 512 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

Yoshi's Crafted World has remained at the top spot on the charts in Switzerland in its third week, according to SwissCharts.com for the 15th week of 2019. Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 04: VR Kit debuted in eighth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 15, 2019:

Yoshi's Crafted World Mario Kart 8 Deluxe FIFA 19 New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Red Dead Redemption II Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 04: VR Kit Super Mario Party The Division 2

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles