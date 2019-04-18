The Division 2 Tops the New Zealand Charts - Sales

posted 5 hours ago

The Division 2 has taken the spot on the retail New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending April 14. Far Cry New Dawn is up one spot to second, while Spyro Reignited Trilogy is in third place. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice drops three spots to fourth.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles at retail for the week:

Tom Clancy's The Division 2 Far Cry New Dawn Spyro Reignited Trilogy Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Anthem Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII FIFA 19 Crash Bandicoot: N. Sane Trilogy Assassin's Creed: Odyssey NBA 2K19

