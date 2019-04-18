Chernobylite 30 Minute Pre-Alpha Gameplay Video Released - News

posted 6 hours ago

The Farm 51 has released a 30 minute pre-alpha gameplay video of Chernobylite.

Here is an overview of the game:

April 26th, 1:23 a.m. Ukrainian time, 1986. The day on which the Chernobyl nuclear catastrophe happened and the lives of 350,000 people changed forever. At the time you were just a young, passionate, naive physicist working at the facility. And like many, you’ve lost what was most dear to you—a loved one. 30 years later you’re still struggling with the demons of the past. So, to finally put them to rest, you return to what’s now called the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone.

30 years after the catastrophe, the pollution in Chernobyl continues to increase due to the unexpected activity of a dangerous substance produced as a result of the explosion, called “chernobylite.” It is rumored from other stalkers still living in the Zone, that under the influence of its radioactivity, strange things have started to happen. Things only described in tales for naughty children up until now. You’re returning to Chernobyl with one goal in mind: to find your missing girlfriend and uncover the dark secret behind her disappearance. Get ready to confront not only the dangers of radiation and the military presence, but also the potential threat emanating from these new, mysterious happenings. Keep your wits about you and try to maintain your composure, because Chernobylite is going to challenge your very sanity.

Chernobylite is a science-fiction survival horror experience from the team behind the critically acclaimed Get Even. The game mixes the free exploration of its disturbing world with challenging combat, unique crafting, and non-linear storytelling. This exceptional title will constantly challenge you to:

Survive – Ally or compete with other stalkers of the Chernobyl zone to survive. Remember that life is fragile, and it is your decisions that determine the fate of your companions. You can spend as long as you need preparing; however, be aware that your story is still being written. Every passing moment your chances of success are dwindling, comrades are dying, supplies are running out, or an unexpected patrol could discover you. On top of this, supernatural dangers are arising around you in mysterious patterns. Each day brings new challenges, adding to the ever-increasing severity of your current situation. Plan your strategy carefully if you want to survive.

– Ally or compete with other stalkers of the Chernobyl zone to survive. Remember that life is fragile, and it is your decisions that determine the fate of your companions. You can spend as long as you need preparing; however, be aware that your story is still being written. Every passing moment your chances of success are dwindling, comrades are dying, supplies are running out, or an unexpected patrol could discover you. On top of this, supernatural dangers are arising around you in mysterious patterns. Each day brings new challenges, adding to the ever-increasing severity of your current situation. Plan your strategy carefully if you want to survive. Play by Your Own Rules – Craft your gear and weapons to protect yourself from the hostile military personnel and supernatural threats lurking in the zone. Make use of the sophisticated tools at your disposal to aid you in your struggle while navigating the rough and contaminated environment. Stay undetected and gather all the evidence you can in order to piece together events from the past. Decide what happens in the world around you by making choices and finding or avoiding the truth.

– Craft your gear and weapons to protect yourself from the hostile military personnel and supernatural threats lurking in the zone. Make use of the sophisticated tools at your disposal to aid you in your struggle while navigating the rough and contaminated environment. Stay undetected and gather all the evidence you can in order to piece together events from the past. Decide what happens in the world around you by making choices and finding or avoiding the truth. Experience – Maintain your resolve and keep your wits about you; the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant is not what it once was. None can foresee the horrors that may have befallen your beloved.

Key Features:

Explore the beautiful and horrifyingly accurate 3D-scanned recreation of the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone.

Collaborate or compete with other stalkers of the Zone. But whatever you do, never fully trust them. Remember everybody has a hidden agenda. Always.

Face and survive the natural and supernatural threats.

Immerse yourself in the non-linear, thrilling, science-fiction horror story.

Make good use of your physics and chemistry knowledge to craft your equipment and manage your supplies.

Fight against the savage creatures pouring out from an alternate reality.

Investigate and collect data with a set of sophisticated environment and substance-analyzing tools.

Chernobylite will launch for Windows PC via Steam Early Access in November.

