Mortal Kombat 11 Switch Gameplay Trailer Released - News

Publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and developer NetherRealm Studios has released a new trailer for Mortal Kombat 11 that features the first gameplay footage of the Nintendo Switch version of the game.

Mortal Kombat 11 will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on April 23.

