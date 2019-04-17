Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain Debuts at the Top of the Japanese Charts - News

Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain (PS4) has debuted at the top of the Japanese charts with sales of 55,573 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending April 14.

Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 04: VR Kit (NS) debuted in second with sales of 26,634. Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster (NS) debuted in third with sales of 16,839 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with sales 54,101 units. The PlayStation 4 sold 11,793 units, the 3DS sold 3,340 units. The PlayStation Vita sold 575 units and Xbox One sold 66 units.

Here is the complete top 10 chart:

[PS4] Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain - 55.573 / NEW [NSW] Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 04: VR Kit - 26.634 / NEW [NSW] Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster - 16.839 / NEW [NSW] Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission - 14.132 / 85.122 (-80%) [NSW] Yoshi's Crafted World - 13.197 / 91.672 (-54%) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - 11.346 / 3.018.497 (-23%) [PS4] Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - 11.034 / 223.995 (-39%) [NSW] Minecraft - 9.123 / 728.968 (-26%) [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe - 8.447 / 568.545 (-30%) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - 7.834 / 2.254.250 (-18%)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

