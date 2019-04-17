Saints Row: The Third – The Full Package Gets Switch Trailer - News

/ 309 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Publisher Deep Silver and developer Volition have released a trailer for the Nintendo Switch version of Saints Row: The Third – The Full Package.

View it below:





Here is an overview of the game:

The Saints are back. And this time, they’re portable.

Put the wildest chapter of the Saints Row saga in the palm of your hands on Switch. It’s time for you to bring the fight to Steelport. This is your City. These are your rules.

Saints Row: The Third – The Full Package gives you control of the Third Street Saints at the height of their power.

Years after taking Stilwater for their own, the Third Street Saints have evolved from street gang to household brand name. The Syndicate, a legendary criminal fraternity with pawns in play all over the globe, has turned its eye on the Saints and demands tribute.

Play the definitive release of one of gaming’s most beloved series, with new features for Nintendo Switch.

Saints Row: The Third – The Full Package will launch for the Nintendo Switch on May 10.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles