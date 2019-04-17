Torchlight Frontiers Gets Railmaster Class Reveal Trailer - News

Publisher Perfect World Entertainment and developer Echtra Games have released the Railmaster class trailer for Torchlight Frontiers.

View it below:





Torchlight Frontiers will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in 2019.

