This Week's Deals With Gold - Farming Simulator 17, Snake Pass - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 153 Views
Microsoft has announced this week's Deals With Gold for Xbox Live Gold members. These deals run through April 23 at 6am ET / 3am PT.
Xbox One Deals
|CONTENT TITLE
|CONTENT TYPE
|DISCOUNT
|NOTES
|8-Bit Armies
|Xbox One Game
|35%
|DWG
|AereA
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|DWG
|Almost There: The Platformer
|Xbox One Game
|20%
|Spotlight
|Asterix & Obelix XXL 2
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|DWG
|Battlezone Gold Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|DWG
|Bleed
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG
|Doughlings: Arcade
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|DWG
|Ethan: Meteor Hunter
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG
|Farming Simulator 17
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|DWG
|Farming Simulator 17 – Kuhn Equipment Pack
|Add-On
|33%
|DWG
|Farming Simulator 17 – Premium Edition
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG
|Farming Simulator 17 – ROPA Pack
|Add-On
|33%
|DWG
|Farming Simulator 17 – Season Pass
|Add-On
|33%
|DWG
|Fearfull Symmetry & the Cursed Prince
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|75%
|DWG
|GRIP Digital Deluxe
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG
|Infinity Runner
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Mugsters
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|DWG
|Outbreak
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|Outbreak Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|Outbreak: The New Nightmare
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|Outbreak: The Nightmare Chronicles
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Spotlight
|Outbreak: The Nightmare Collection
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG
|Portal Knights
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG
|Raging Justice
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Railway Empire
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG
|Railway Empire – Crossing the Andes
|Add-On
|35%
|Spotlight
|Railway Empire – Germany
|Add-On
|35%
|Spotlight
|Railway Empire – Great Britain & Ireland
|Add-On
|35%
|Spotlight
|Railway Empire – Mexico
|Add-On
|35%
|Spotlight
|Railway Empire – The Great Lakes
|Add-On
|35%
|Spotlight
|Slender: The Arrival
|Xbox One Game
|85%
|DWG
|Snake Pass
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|DWG
|Soul Axiom
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|The Aquatic Adventure Of The Last Human
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|DWG
|The Walking Vegetables: Radical Edition
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
Xbox 360 Deals
|CONTENT TITLE
|CONTENT TYPE
|DISCOUNT
|NOTES
|Bound by Flame*
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|DWG
|Cars 2: The Video Game *
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG
|Disney/Pixar: Brave The Video Game*
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG
|LEGO Indiana Jones 2*
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG
|The Book of Unwritten Tales 2*
|Games On Demand
|85%
|DWG
|The Raven – Legacy of a Master Thief Episode 1*
|Arcade
|85%
|DWG
|The Raven – Legacy of a Master Thief Episode 2*
|Add-On
|85%
|DWG
|The Raven – Legacy of a Master Thief Episode 3*
|Add-On
|85%
|DWG
*These offers are only valid for Xbox Live Gold members
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
