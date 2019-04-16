Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission Debuts 4th in France - Sales

/ 345 Views



As one of the rare third party console exclusives on Nintendo's Switch, the sales performance of Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission is being closely watched. According to As one of the rare third party console exclusives on Nintendo's Switch, the sales performance of Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission is being closely watched. According to SELL 's report for week 14, Bandai Namco's game had a timid launch in France, selling less than Mario Kart 8 Deluxe or New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe in what is a fairly typical week for them.

Top sellers per system were as follows.

PS4

Sekiro: Shadows Dies Twice Tom Clancy's The Division 2 Call of Duty Black Ops IIII

Xbox One

Tom Clancy's The Division 2 Sekiro: Shadows Dies Twice Call of Duty Black Ops IIII

Nintendo Switch

Yoshi's Crafted World Super Mario Bros U Deluxe Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Nintendo 3DS

Kirby's Extra Epic Yarn Mario Kart 7 Yokai Watch 3

PC

The Sims 4 Farming Simulator 19 Tom Clancy's The Division 2

More Articles

by, posted 3 hours ago