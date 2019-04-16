Quantcast
Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission Debuts 4th in France

As one of the rare third party console exclusives on Nintendo's Switch, the sales performance of Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission is being closely watched. According to SELL's report for week 14, Bandai Namco's game had a timid launch in France, selling less than Mario Kart 8 Deluxe or New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe in what is a fairly typical week for them.
 
 
Top sellers per system were as follows.
 
PS4
  1. Sekiro: Shadows Dies Twice
  2. Tom Clancy's The Division 2
  3. Call of Duty Black Ops IIII
Xbox One
  1. Tom Clancy's The Division 2
  2. Sekiro: Shadows Dies Twice
  3. Call of Duty Black Ops IIII
Nintendo Switch
  1. Yoshi's Crafted World
  2. Super Mario Bros U Deluxe
  3. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Nintendo 3DS
  1. Kirby's Extra Epic Yarn
  2. Mario Kart 7
  3. Yokai Watch 3
PC
  1. The Sims 4
  2. Farming Simulator 19
  3. Tom Clancy's The Division 2

