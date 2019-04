Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission Debuts 4th in France

/ 345 Views

As one of the rare third party console exclusives on Nintendo's Switch, the sales performance of Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission is being closely watched. According to SELL 's report for week 14, Bandai Namco's game had a timid launch in France, selling less than Mario Kart 8 Deluxe or New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe in what is a fairly typical week for them.