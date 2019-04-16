Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission Debuts 4th in France - SalesThomas Froehlicher , posted 3 hours ago / 345 Views
As one of the rare third party console exclusives on Nintendo's Switch, the sales performance of Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission is being closely watched. According to SELL's report for week 14, Bandai Namco's game had a timid launch in France, selling less than Mario Kart 8 Deluxe or New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe in what is a fairly typical week for them.
Top sellers per system were as follows.
PS4
- Sekiro: Shadows Dies Twice
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2
- Call of Duty Black Ops IIII
Xbox One
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2
- Sekiro: Shadows Dies Twice
- Call of Duty Black Ops IIII
Nintendo Switch
- Yoshi's Crafted World
- Super Mario Bros U Deluxe
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Nintendo 3DS
- Kirby's Extra Epic Yarn
- Mario Kart 7
- Yokai Watch 3
PC
- The Sims 4
- Farming Simulator 19
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2
