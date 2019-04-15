The Division 2 Remains at the Top of the UK Charts - Sales

The Division 2 has remained at the top on the UK charts, according to GfK/UKIE for the week ending April 13. Marvel’s Spider-Man rejoins the top 10, while God of War re-enters the charts due to spring sales.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales):

The Division 2 FIFA 19 Red Dead Redemption 2 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Yoshi’s Crafted World Assassin's Creed Odyssey Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Grand Theft Auto V Marvel's Spider-Man

