Vane Headed to Steam 'Soon' - News

posted 5 hours ago

Developer Friend & Foe Games announced Vane will launch for Windows PC via Steam "soon."

Here is an overview of the game:

In a ruined desert, a strange golden dust transforms a free-spirited bird into a determined young child, setting off a chain of events that will reshape the world itself.

Set out on an exploratory quest, transforming between bird and child, using both perspectives to unravel the land’s mysteries and create a path forward through the barren landscape. As you do so, the world reacts to your passage, evolving and building into something altogether different.

From the team at Friend & Foe Games, Vane is a stunning, emotional and unnerving experience. Developed with the conviction that players should find their own path through the world, the result is a minimalistic, stark environment that encourages exploration just to the edge of getting lost, set to an all-original brooding synth soundtrack.

