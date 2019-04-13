Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Retakes the Top Spot on the Australian Charts - Sales

posted 8 hours ago

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice has retaken the top spot on the retail Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending April 7. The Division 2 is up one spot to second, while last week's top game, Yoshi's Crafted World, drops two spots to third.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles at retail for the week:

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice The Division 2 Yoshi's Crafted World Red Dead Redemption 2 Far Cry New Dawn The LEGO Movie 2 Video game Assassin's Creed: Odyssey Mario Kart 8 Deluxe FIFA 19 Super Smash Bros. Utlimate

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

