Konami Announces Tokimeki Memorial: Girl’s Side 4

Konami has announced Tokimeki Memorial: Girl’s Side 4. The game will launch in Japan in 2020. Platforms were not announced.

Tokimeki Memorial: Girl’s Side is an otome subseries of the love simulation game series Tokimeki Memorial. Tokimeki Memorial: Girl’s Side 3rd Story launched for the Nintendo DS in Japan in June 2010 and for the PSP in March 2012.

