Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince Gets 11 Minute Gameplay Video - News

/ 307 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

A new 11 minute gameplay video for Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince has been released by IGN.

View it below:

Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince will launch for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC this fall.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles