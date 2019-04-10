Switch vs PS4 in Japan – VGChartz Gap Charts – February 2019 Update - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 464 Views
The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.
Switch Vs. PS4 Japan:
Gap change in latest month: 164,491 – Switch
Gap change over last 12 months: 2,301,804 - Switch
Total Lead: 357,870 – PS4
Switch Total Sales: 7,512,720
PS4 Total Sales: 7,870,590
February 2019 is the 24th month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for in Japan. During the latest month the gap grew in favor of the Switch in Japan when compared to the PlayStation 4 by 164,491 and by 2.30 million units in the last 12 months. The PlayStation 4 is currently ahead the Switch by 357,870 units.
The PlayStation 4 launched in February 2014 in Japan, while the Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017. The Switch has sold 7.51 million units, while the PlayStation 4 sold 7.87 million units through December 2018.
2 Comments
Good. Just when medias will announce that Switch won the PS4 in 26 months in Japan, the share will have a boost.
What are we looking at...Mid May to early June?
Sooner, the latest Famitsu charts ending April 7 have the gap at 105k about 4 weeks from now it should be ahead.
