Yoshi's Crafted World Debuts at the Top of the Swiss Charts - Sales

Yoshi's Crafted World has debuted at the top spot on the charts in Switzerland, according to SwissCharts.com for the 14th week of 2019.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 14, 2019:

Yoshi's Crafted World Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Mario Kart 8 Deluxe New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe The Division 2 FIFA 19 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Super Mario Party Minecraft Assassin's Creed Odyssey

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

